Leni, Kiko bat for programs helping BPO workers

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan are pushing for programs concerning employees in the business processing outsourcing (BPO) industry, as well as agricultural workers.

In a statement, Robredo said she plans to push for government services centered on addressing the problems faced by BPO workers when it came to their safety.

“Primary kasi sa akin yung papaano natin ma-aachieve yung quality of life na dapat ine-enjoy ng mga lahat sa atin even ‘yung mga kagaya ninyo na baliktad ‘yung oras," Robredo said as she met with volunteer groups composed of BPO professionals.

"So ‘yung proposal talaga natin, dapat ‘yung pamahalaan nagpro-provide siya ng transportation na safe, na secure, gumagawa ng mga rota na sinu-suit doon sa mga oras sa paglabas sa trabaho. And ‘yung mga rotang ito, regulated by the government para siguradong ligtas,” she added.

She urged BPO companies to provide daycare services as 60 percent of BPO employees are working mothers.

“Kung hindi man kaya ng opisina na magkaroon ng sariling daycare service, dapat ‘yung pamahalaan ay mag-provide … para lang ma-encourage ‘yung mga nanay na puwede pa siyang magtrabaho kasi may mapapag-iiwanan siya ng anak niya, Robredo said.

Meanwhile, vice presidential aspirant Sen. Kiko Pangilinan in a statement urged the Department of Agriculture to implement laws that would help fisherfolk and farmers increase their income.

Pangilinan cited the Sagip Saka Act, which requires local and national government officials to purchase produce of agricultural workers.

“Mahalaga na ang Department of Agriculture at ang local government unit ay maayos na ma-implementa itong Sagip Saka upang mabigyan kayo ng tulong. Pero ang sa nakikita ko puro mga trader, puro mga negosyante ang pinagbibilhan. Ang sabi ko bakit hindi kayo bumibili sa mga organisasyon ng mga mangingisda?” Pangilinan told fisherfolk in Zambales.

He also urged authorities to give cash assistance for fisherfolk for the meantime as the country grapples with supply shortage.

“Siguro ang LGU at DA, dapat magbigay muna ng cash assistance sa ating mga mangingisda upang magamit nilang puhunan sa kanilang pagpalaot,” Pangilinan said.