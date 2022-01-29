Lacson says he'll welcome Duterte endorsement

Partido Reporma presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson said he will welcome an endorsement from President Duterte should the latter decide to anoint him as his preferred successor.

In an interview with the Manila Bulletin, Lacson said that while an endorsement does not mean that he will embrace the policies of the endorser, support from a popular president is welcome.

“An endorsement from a very popular president? But if you are anointed it doesn’t mean that you will embrace hook, line and sinker kung ano ang policies di ba? Any endorsement especially one coming from a very popular president (I would welcome),” Lacon said.

“Yeah of course. ‘Pag tinanggihan mo, parang napaka-arrogant mo naman di ba? Any endorsement not just from the president, especially from the president, but not just from the president. ‘Pag ka ikaw tumatakbong maski anong position, huwag lang sa demonyo, tatanggapin mo ang endorsement.”

Earlier in the same interview, asked what policies of the Duterte administration he would continue, Lacson named the “Build, build, build” infrastructure program and the anti-drug campaign but to include drug prevention programs and rehabilitation.

Meantime, Lacson said he is in favor of mandatory military service, saying this will enhance patriotism among the youth like how the ROTC did.

“Mas mainam na iyong mga kabataan natin parang iba iyong sense ng patriotism na nararamdaman mo ‘pag ka naka-uniporme ka. Speaking from experience actually,” he said.