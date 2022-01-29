The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines on Saturday said it will not accept donations from politicians, especially those with businesses involved in "destructive industries".

Such industries include as coal and fossil gas projects, logging, quarrying, and destructive mining, the CBCP said.

The group added that it wants to see a candidate who will give attention to the environment in the 2022 polls, even as they said they won't endorse any candidate.

"Ang pagtanggap ng donasyon sa mga politiko is a touchy subject and especially politicians in power. [We never know] if those funds come from the government," CBCP president and Caloocan bishop Pablo Virgilio David said during the 123rd CBCP Plenary Assembly on Saturday.

"In general mayroon kaming ganyang policy, 'yung acceptance din ng donation, kasi we don't want to encourage patronage politics."

The CBCP also does not encourage businessmen involved in industries affecting the environment to donate to the Church.

"To avoid such embarrassment 'wag na lang po kayong mag-donate," David said, adding that Church officials must be critical in checking the source of donations.

In a pastoral statement issued by CBCP, church leaders decried the pain dealt by the COVID-19 pandemic paired with environmental problems, as the country became battered by storms.

"This is concerning as, while suffering from the impact of the pandemic, climate-vulnerable nations have also experienced intensifying calamities due to the instability of our biosphere. The Philippines, for example, was battered by multiple tropical storms including some declared to be the deadliest in the world from 2013 to 2021," they said in a statement.

Because of environmental problems, David encouraged the public to be vigilant over industries being shut down by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources



"Even the implementation of our ecological laws ay mahinang-mahina tayo diyan. Sabi nila we have best laws pero ang question: are they being implemented?"

