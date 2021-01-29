Police operations manual review sought amid unsolved killings

Policemen investigate a crime scene after 2 men were shot onboard a jeepney along Quezon Boulevard in Barangay 310, Quiapo, Manila City, Jan. 14, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Commission on Human Rights on Friday called for a review of the police operations manual amid a spate of killings in the country.

"I think they should review their manual of operations particularly in their process of apprehension," CHR commissioner Gwen Pimentel-Gana told ANC.

She added, "They should be able to restrain themselves from using immediate force and these things should be done in the training."

Gana also said the police should use body cameras to ensure transparency especially during anti-narcotics operations.

PNP Directorate for Logistics director Maj. Gen. Angelito Casimiro said Thursday they had distributed over 2,600 body cameras to different police stations nationwide, hoping to use the gadgets in February.

The CHR also proposed of incorporating a human rights-based approach in the curriculum of the criminology course.

This, after the Senate committees on justice and public order have conducted a hearing over unresolved killings in the country, which include lawyers, health workers, and priests.

"It's very important that investigations are done on real time, meaning to say [that] if something happens, our law enforcers should respond right away and see the case through," Gana said.

To prevent possible whitewash, she agreed to proposals of separating the Internal Affairs Service from PNP.

"Maybe there should be a realignment... They may be placed under a more independent structure," Gana said.

