Metro Manila, 13 areas under GCQ in February to halt COVID-19

MANILA — Metro Manila and 13 other areas will be under will remain under general community quarantine until in February to arrest the spread of COVID-19, Malacañang said on Friday.

President Rodrigo Duterte placed the following areas under GCQ from Feb. 1 to 29, his spokesman Harry Roque said.

Metro Manila

CAR Abra Apayao Benguet Baguio City Ifugao Kalinga Mountain Province

Calabarzon Batangas province

Region 8 Tacloban City

Region 11 Davao City Davao Del Norte

BARMM Lanao Del Sur Iligan City



The rest of the country will be under modified GCQ, the most lenient lockdown level, Roque said in a public briefing.

His announcement comes after a new, more contagious COVID-19 variant was detected in the country

"Wala pa pong conclusive na datos na nakukuha kung prevalent na ang UK variant sa Pilipinas," said Roque.

(There are no conclusive data yet on whether or not the UK variant is prevalent in the Philippines.)



"Almost 75 percent" of the economy is open in GCQ areas, said Roque.

Metro Manila, which accounts for about a third of the country's gross domestic product, has been under GCQ since August 2020, with stricter lockdowns enforced in earlier months as COVID-19 infections rose.

The Philippines has tallied 519,575 coronavirus infections, as of Thursday. The unabated first wave of infections has prevented the economy from fully reopening.

