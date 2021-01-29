Manila eyes churches as COVID-19 vaccination sites

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno conducts an ocular inspection at the Plaza Miranda on Jan. 8, 2021, a day before the Feast of the Black Nazarene. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Manila is mulling using churches as sites to provide COVID-19 jabs, its mayor said Friday, in hopes of a rapid rollout of vaccines.

"Malaking bagay rin ang simbahan dahil may bubong na maayos. Maganda ang arrangement. This might be considered," mayor Isko Moreno told Teleradyo.

(Churches could be used because they have good roofs and arrangement.)

Moreno is set to meet with Manila Apostolic Administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo to discuss the proposal.

Pabillo, in separate interview with Teleradyo, said they were willing to allow the city government to use their facilities as COVID-19 vaccination sites.

"Siguro kailangan nila malalaking simbahan so maghahanap kami. Kung ano 'yong mga kinakailangan nilang facilities at kung saang area,” he said.

(Maybe they will need a large church so we will look for one. What facilities they will use and which area.)

Pabillo said Manila churches had other facilities such as gyms and halls. Church staff members can also help secure the vaccination sites, he added.

Moreno said they aim to inoculate a maximum of 1,000 residents from 18 vaccination sites they had already identified.

Medical frontliners, older people and teachers are among those who will be prioritized, he added.

The city mayor bared that some 76,000 residents had already pre-registered for the vaccine program. They would receive the anti-coronavirus jabs after the priority sector.

Manila City has secured 800,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca, which will be enough to inoculate 400,000 people.

To increase vaccine confidence, Moreno said he would fulfill his promise of getting the COVID-19 shots in public.

"Sabi ko nga, para lang mabawasan 'yong pangamba ng utaw, eh papaturok ako sa bagay na ipapaturok ko sa kanila," he said.

(To lessen their fear, I will be injected with a vaccine the same one that they will be getting.)

