Magnitude 4.9 quake jolts Occidental Mindoro; felt in parts of Metro Manila

Phivolcs

MANILA (UPDATE) — A magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolted Occidental Mindoro on Friday afternoon and rattled some parts of Metro Manila, Phivolcs said.

The tremor happened at 1:12 p.m., 22 kilometers northwest of Paluan town.

It was tectonic in origin and struck at a depth of 9 kilometers, according to state seismologists. Three milder quakes were recorded in the area minutes later.

Phivolcs earlier reported that the tremor was at magnitude 4.3, which happened 37 kilometers southwest of Paluan town and had a depth of 17 kilometers.

Here are the reported intensities:

Intensity III - Paluan, Looc, and Lubang, Occidental Mindoro

Intensity II - City of Manila; Malabon City; Pasig City

Intensity I - Quezon City

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II - Calatagan, Batangas; Tagaytay City

Intensity I - Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Carmona, Cavite; Muntinlupa City; Navotas City

The quake was not expected to cause damage but aftershocks may occur, Phivolcs said.

