Magalong trustworthy, should stay as PH contact tracing czar - DOH

Video Courtesy of Department of Health

MANILA — The Department of Health on Friday backed Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong's work as the country's contact tracing czar, saying the mayor should stay at his post.

This after he received flak for attending a party in Baguio City that reportedly violated quarantine protocols.

Magalong has tendered his resignation but it was rejected by Malacañang.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire acknowledged this, adding that both the President and the DOH trust Magalong.

“Kami sa Kagawaran ng Kalusugan we believe he should remain in that position. He has helped the contact tracing efforts of the country a lot,” she said.

Vergeire said Magalong has been helpful in assisting them.

“Sa Bontoc and buong CAR (Cordillera Administrative Region) s'ya nagpatakbo nitong contact tracing natin for this specific variant,” she said of the efforts to trace the source of the more transmissible United Kingdom variant that has somehow spread in Bontoc, Mountain Province.

Magalong was appointed contact tracing czar in July as he was hailed for Baguio’s best practices in contact tracing.