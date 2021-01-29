Magalong nagbitiw bilang contact tracing czar matapos ang viral Baguio party

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MAYNILA — Nagbitiw bilang contact tracing czar si Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong nitong Biyernes matapos siyang madawit sa kontrobersiyal na birthday party ng personalidad na si Tim Yap.

Nagpasa ng kaniyang resignation letter si Magalong kay vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. na siyang chief implementer ng National Task Force Against COVID-19.

Sa liham, sinabi ni Magalong na dapat ay sinaway niya ang mga guest sa party ni Yap sa The Manor at Camp John Hay. Sa mga kumalat kasing larawan at video, kita ang pagsuway ng mga guest sa sari-saring health protocols, tulad ng physical distancing at pagsusuot ng face mask.

"I should have done an immediate spot correction of the errors that I witnessed during that time... Much as I have been given my best to discharge my duties for the Task Force [on COVID-19], this incident has been a reminder that a higher standard is always expected of me," ani Magalong.

Gayunpaman, sinabi ni Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque na hindi tinanggap ng task force ang pagbibitiw ni Magalong.

"Mayor Magalong’s resignation, however, has not been accepted... He continues to enjoy the trust and confidence of the leadership of the National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19," ani Roque.

Pati si Galvez, hindi mapakawalan ang contact tracing czar.

"Napakasakit sa amin noong ipinasa niya sa akin ang kanyang resignation paper, pero hindi po namin matatanggap, dahil napakalaki ng ginawa ni Mayor Benjie Magalong sa amin," ani Galvez.

Dagdag pa ni Galvez, patuloy ang tiwala niya kay Magalong at hindi dapat ito husgahan sa nag-viral na party.

"We believe that the incident does not speak of Mayor Magalong’s true character nor define him as a public servant. We would like to express our full support to Mayor Magalong."

Pati Department of Health, nagpakita ng suporta kay Magalong.

"Kami sa Kagawaran ng Kalusugan, we believe he should remain in that position. He has helped the contact tracing efforts of the country a lot," ani Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Samantala, siniguro naman ni Galvez na mananagot ang mga nasa party ni Yap na mapapatunayang lumabag sa health protocols.

"We assure you that those who have committed violations in our community quarantine protocols will be held accountable for their actions," ani Galvez.

Gayunpaman, iginiit ni Magalong na ang kaniyang resignation at "irrevocable."