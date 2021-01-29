Iloilo City eyes quicker process in COVID vaccine rollout

Courtesy of Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas Facebook Page

MANILA - Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas on Friday vowed for a quick and smooth rollout of its upcoming COVID-19 vaccination program.

"Nakita namin ang bagal pala ng process (We found out the process was slow). We can only inject a person after 45 minutes of the process. We are still looking for ways... to shorten the process," he told Teleradyo.

The Iloilo City government on Thursday conducted a simulation exercise of its COVID-19 inoculation plan at the Central Philippine University.

Some 500 people joined the simulation exercise wherein they were vaccinated with flu shots by dozens of midwives and nurses.

"We are doing that so we can come up with a very good vaccination plan, which we are going to send to DOH (Department of Health) for their advice," Treñas said.

Iloilo City, home to over 470,000 residents, had already secured some 600,000 doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine developed by British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca.

Treñas said they had allotted P209 million for vaccine procurement in hopes of immunizing its residents against the disease.

As of Thursday, Iloilo City has logged 4,957 COVID-19 cases, of which 155 have died from the disease. The tally includes 4,542 recoveries and 259 active cases, data from DOH-Western Visayas showed.

