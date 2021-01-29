DFA: 33 more Filipinos sick with COVID-19 abroad; 5 new deaths recorded

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday reported 33 additional COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad, raising the total number of infected Pinoys outside the Philippines to 13,938.

The agency also logged 5 additional coronavirus-related deaths, after the DFA recorded no fatalities in the past 5 days. The death toll stood at 950.

Recoveries were up by 26 to 8,919, said the DFA. A total of 4,069 Filipinos, meanwhile, are still undergoing treatment from the disease.

Today, the DFA received reports confirming 33 new COVID-19 cases, 26 new recoveries, and 5 new fatalities among Filipinos abroad. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/IC6aI1uRiX — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) January 29, 2021

Those undergoing treatment were broken down as follows by region: 775 in the Asia Pacific, 695 in Europe, 2,521 in the Middle East and Africa, and 78 in the Americas.

COVID-19, which scientists believed originated from Wuhan in China late 2019, has so far sickened 521,413 people in the country. The tally includes 10,600 deaths, 475,765 recoveries, and 35,048 active cases.

There are 43.2 million people currently infected with COVID-19 worldwide. Since the start of the pandemic, 101.5 million people have contracted the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard. Of those, almost 2.2 million have died and 56.1 million have recovered.

