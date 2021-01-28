Davao Oriental town placed under GCQ due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Courtesy of Lupon LGU

Stricter health protocols and quarantine measures are being implemented in the town of Lupon, Davao Oriental as it reverted to general community quarantine (GCQ) on Friday.

The Regional Inter-agency Task Force For the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (RITF) approved the letter of Davao Oriental Provincial Health Office requesting to intensify the quarantine status of Lupon from modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) to GCQ.

“The municipality of Lupon has registered the highest number of average daily attack rate and growth rate amongst other LGUs in the province with a total number of 67 positive cases and with over seven barangays affected as of January 25, prompting the Task Force to escalate the municipality's quarantine classification,” the Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 said in a statement.

The GCQ status in Lupon will be effective for 14 days.

Among the restrictions implemented are on the movement of people and closure of operations of some industries such as tourism and leisure-related events, gaming and fitness, tourism and all major gatherings.

A curfew is also implemented from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Davao Oriental currently has 815 confirmed cases with 156 active cases.

