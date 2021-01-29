CHR seeks review of police operations manual amid unsolved killings

Policemen investigate a crime scene after 2 men were shot onboard a jeepney along Quezon Boulevard in Barangay 310, Quiapo, Manila, Jan. 14, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Commission on Human Rights on Friday called for a review of the police operations manual amid a spate of killings in the country.

"I think they should review their manual of operations particularly in their process of apprehension," CHR commissioner Gwen Pimentel-Gana told ANC.

She added, "They should be able to restrain themselves from using immediate force and these things should be done in the training."

Gana also said the police should use body cameras to ensure transparency especially during anti-narcotics operations.

Philippine National Police Directorate for Logistics director Police Maj. Gen. Angelito Casimiro said Thursday they had distributed over 2,600 body cameras to different police stations nationwide, hoping to start using these gadgets in February.

The CHR also proposed incorporating a human rights-based approach in the criminology course curriculum.

This, after the Senate committees on justice and public order held hearings on unresolved killings in the country, which include lawyers, health workers and priests.

"It's very important that investigations are done real time, meaning to say [that] if something happens, our law enforcers should respond right away and see the case through," Gana said.

To prevent possible whitewash, she agreed to proposals of separating the Internal Affairs Service from the PNP.

"Maybe there should be a realignment... They may be placed under a more independent structure," Gana said.

Asked how the PNP may be insulated from the influence of any sitting President, she had this to say.

"They have to believe that they are professionals and their primary responsibility is to defend the Constitution and defend the people," Gana said.

"It's very important that they adhere to their civilian nature, that they are not under the control of the President whoever is sitting there... your boss are the people."