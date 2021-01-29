‘Case closed,’ says DOH of Filipina in HK with UK COVID-19 variant

Watch more in iWantTFC Video courtesy of the Department of Health



MANILA — With all of her contacts in the Philippines already tested and found negative of the more transmissible COVID-19 variant, the case of the Filipina domestic helper in Hong Kong who had contracted the virus' UK strain has been deemed “case closed,” the Department of Health said Friday.

The said overseas Filipino worker tested positive for the more transmissible COVID-19 variant when she arrived in Hong Kong from Manila in December. She underwent quarantine in Hong Kong on December 22 but she tested positive for COVID-19 and the new variant on January 2.

It remains uncertain where she got infected, as she had tested negative before departure from Manila.

The DOH traced her contacts in her hometown in Cagayan Valley and her agency’s office in Manila.

“We were able to get all the close contacts of this Pinay case in Hong Kong. 'Yung mga taga Cagayan at Metro Manila they were all swabbed and nakuha natin ang mga resulta (Those in Cagayan and Metro Manila were all swabbed and we received the results),” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual briefing.

Those who tested positive and had sufficient samples to send to the Philippine Genome Center had their samples analyzed for the UK variant.

“Lahat ng na-genome sequence natin na close contacts lahat nung Filipina domestic helper in Hong kong, lahat ay negatibo dito sa UK variant that’s why the case was closed already,” she said.

(All contacts of the Filipino domestic Helper in Hong Kong whose samples underwent genome sequencing were negative for the UK variant that’s why the case was closed already.)

Asked if it would be safe to say that the OFW, the first Filipino detected with the UK variant, was not infected in the Philippines, Vergeire said they are unsure.

Vergeire said it was a tough question to answer and that they could not say if she was infected here or in Hong Kong.

This is because the Philippines was not able to test those on the Filipina’s flight.

Of the Filipina’s contacts in the Philippines, there were also those who tested positive for COVID-19 but did not qualify for genome sequencing because their swab tests showed that they had inadequate cycle threshold (CT) value, which is sometimes used to measure a person’s possible viral load.

“Ang safeguard natin d'yan we quarantined all close contacts completely for 14 days. They were monitored properly and 'yun ang safeguard natin. Kung sakaling hindi man at nalusutan tayo na mayroon talagang variant among these people, we were able to quarantine them at nakarecover na po sila,” Vergeire said.

(Our safeguard there is that we quarantined all close contacts completely for 14 days. They were monitored properly and that’s our safeguard. In case the variant is among these people, we were able to quarantine them and they recovered.)

After the Hong Kong case was detected, the government also detected the UK variant inside the Philippines. Currently, there are 17 UK variant cases in the country.