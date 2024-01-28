Increased seismic activity seen in Mt. Bulusan, says Phivolcs

View of Mt. Bulusan on June 6, 2022 from Juban, Sorsogon affected by the phreatic eruption. Photo courtesy of 9th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office/File

Mount Bulusan has registered increased volcanic activity in the last 24 hours, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The volcano, located in Sorsogon, Bicol, had 126 weak earthquakes since 12 a.m. Sunday.

"These earthquakes ranged between magnitude 0.3 to Magnitude 2.2 and were generated between 1-9 kilometers beneath the north to northwestern flank of the volcano," said Phivolcs.

The government institute also recorded volcanic gas from the crater.



"Degassing activity from the summit crater and active vents generated very weak to moderate volume plumes that drifted southwest to northwest," said Phivolcs.

Phivolcs reminded resident living near the volcano that Alert Level 1 prevails over Bulusan.

"DOST-Phivolcs is closely monitoring Bulusan Vocano's condition and any new development will be relayed to all concerned," it said.