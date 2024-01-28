Don't use prayer to score points in cha-cha debate, lawmaker pastor says

MANILA — Despite rising tension between chambers of Congress over the People’s Initiative signature campaign, lawmakers should maintain civility and refrain from using prayer for political rhetoric, a member of the House of Representatives who is also a Baptist pastor said Sunday.

Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido Abante, senior pastor of the Metropolitan Bible Baptist Church, reminded colleagues that “clothing prayer in political veiled comments is sacrilegious.”

Abante did not specify which members of Congress he meant, but Sen. Imee Marcos on Saturday led a prayer before members of the Jesus is Lord Church where he asked God to keep her brother President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. from “demons” around him.

Sen. Marcos has been criticizing House Speaker Ferdinand Romualdez, her and the President’s cousin, over the People’s Initiative and over attempts to revise the 1987 Constitution and for an apparent rift between Romualdez and Vice President Sara Duterte.

Abante on Sunday urged all parties in the debate on charter change to remember that prayer and other expressions of faith should “not be used as tools for division or self-promotion.”

JIL was founded and is led by evangelist Bro. Eddie Villanueva, a congressman for CIBAC party-list and father of Sen. Joel Villanueva.

Villanueva and the rest of the Senate oppose the People's Initiative campaign, which proposes amending the Constitution to compel Congress to vote jointly on changes to the charter.

The proposal, if passed and ratified, would see the Senate easily outvoted on any future changes to the Constitution.

PRAYER RALLY VS. CHARTER CHANGE

Around 50,000 people — including former President Rodrigo Duterte — are expected to attend a Davao City prayer rally against charter change on Sunday.

Duterte, who made a shift to a federal form of government a campaign talking point in the 2016 polls, said earlier this month that he sees no reason to revise or amend the 1987 Constitution.

The Davao City rally coincides with the government-organized “Bagong Pilipinas” kick-off rally in Manila that the President, his family and members of his Cabinet are expected to attend.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, around 200,000 people are expected to be at the event, where agencies like the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Social Security System and Philippine Health Insurance Corp. will also offer outreach services to attendees.