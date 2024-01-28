11 cats, dogs rescued after owner hit by speeding car

Photo fom Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News

In the middle of Marcos Highway, between Marikina and Pasig Cities, rider and vlogger Jefferson Starsky Cas, who runs the Facebook page "Star in the Sky," found 11 dogs and cats with no human companions.



They were tied up in a cart, without water, or even a bit of food.



He initially saw four large dogs, but when he approached the cart, there were also puppies and kittens in small cages.



Cas, an animal rescuer, immediately provided food and water for them.



"Sobrang kawawa po, gutom na gutom na po sila. 'Yung iba nakatali, buhol buhol na, parang humihingi sila ng tulong, kaya lang hindi naman sila makapagsalita... Kaya gumawa na po ako ng paraan para ma-rescue sila," he said.

He asked for the help of a rescue group to retrieve the dogs and cats and take them to a shelter.



Jeff later met Jefferson Inco and Michelle Macaso who told him what happened to the owner of the dogs, known to them only as Mang Jun.



They disclosed that Mang Jun had been struck by a speeding car and was recuperating in the hospital, leaving the dogs and cats unattended on the busy highway.



"Nung umalis po kami, pagbalik namin dito may nagsabi na lang sa amin na nabangga yung may-ari ng kariton, kasama namin... bantay niya sa mga gamit niya kariton, mga damit," said Inco.



Although their caretaker is absent, Inco believes it's better for the animals to be in a shelter than on the streets.

"Mas okay sila roon kasi pag dito sa kalsada masasagasaan sila, mawawalan sila ng pagkain kasi wala naman kami mapapakain sa kanila eh.... Sana alagaan sila ng mabuti sa magandang kalagayan nila doon, pakainin para maging maayos na rin po sila," said Inco.



Cas advised those who encounter animals in distress on the streets to seek assistance if they are unable to provide help themselves.



"Tulungan po nila, tapos kung hindi po nila kayang pakainin, huwag na lang pong saktan. Mas maganda kung aampunin nila, patutuluyin nila sa bahay nila.... Itawag po nila sa mga puwede makatulong," he shared.



The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) also offers "fetch and fix" for pets of people with limited means.