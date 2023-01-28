P17M worth of suspected shabu seized from African

Authorities confiscated some P 17.2 million worth of suspected crystal meth or “shabu” from an African national in General Trias, Cavite, Saturday morning.

Anti-narcotics operatives conducted the buy-bust at Palmdale Village in Governor’s Hill, past 9a.m.

Authorities apprehended the suspect after he sold 500 grams of suspected shabu to a poseur buyer.

A kilo of “brownish granules substance” and a kilo of “brownish powdered substance” both believed to be shabu were also found in his possession.



Authorities estimated the alleged illegal drugs to weigh about 2.5kg and have a market value of about P 17,250.

The suspect will face drug charges.