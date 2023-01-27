Home  >  News

Magnitude 5.5 quake jolts parts of Visayas, Surigao City

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 28 2023 07:44 AM | Updated as of Jan 28 2023 08:00 AM

Phivolcs
Phivolcs

MANILA - A magnitude 5.5 quake off Eastern Samar shook parts of the Visayas and Surigao City early Saturday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The tremor, which was tectonic in origin, was recorded at 4:25 a.m. off Homonhon Island at a depth of 80 kilometers, Phivolcs said. It was not expected to cause damage.

It was felt at Intensity IV in the following areas:

Eastern Samar
- Guiuan
- Lawaan
- Mercedes
- Salcedo

Leyte
- Abuyog
- Alangalang
- Baybay City
- Dulag
- Javier
- La Paz
- Palo
- Santa Fe
- Tabontabon
- Tanauan
- Tolosa

Southern Leyte
- San Francisco

The following areas, meanwhile, felt the quake at Intensity III: General MacArthur, Eastern Samar; Babatngon, Barugo, Leyte, Pastrana, and Tunga, Leyte; and Tacloban City.

Many other areas also were jolted:

  • Intensity II - Maydolong, Eastern Samar; Albuera, Leyte; Ormoc City
  • Intensity I - City of Cebu

Instrumental Intensities:

  • Intensity IV - Quinapondan, Eastern Samar; Abuyog, City of Baybay, Dulag, and La Paz in Leyte.
  • Intensity III - Alangalang, and Albuera in Leyte; and Surigao City in Surigao del Norte.
  • Intensity II - Talibon, Bohol; Calubian, and Palo in Leyte; Ormoc City; Marabut, Samar; and Maasin City, Southern Leyte.
  • Intensity I - Argao and Bogo City, Cebu; Isabel, Leyte; Rosario and San Roque in Northern Samar.

Phivolcs said it is expecting aftershocks.

