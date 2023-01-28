Stricter security measures will be implemented in all Quezon City public learning institutions after a senior high school student was fatally stabbed by his classmate at Culiat High School.

“While we consider this an isolated case, the incident underscored the need to come up with additional security interventions in our public learning institutions,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement Saturday.

Belmonte added that random security checks will also be conducted in schools as part of the security measures to help guarantee the safety of teachers and learners.

She issued the order during a consultative meeting with key officials of various city departments and stakeholders, including the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), Social Services and Development Department (SSDD), Schools Division Office (SDO), Education Affairs Unit (EAU), Office of the Assistant City Administrator for Operations, QC Public School Teachers Association, QC Parent-Teachers Association, Northcom Security and Investigation Agency and barangay officials.

“Kailangan nating paigtingin ang seguridad sa ating mga paaralan upang hindi na maulit pa ang insidente na nangyari sa Culiat High School,” she stressed.

The Department of Public Order and Safety, for its part, will ensure that public schools have existing contingency and crisis management plans that are being properly and regularly observed.

On the other hand, several preemptive measures will be put in place such as additional CCTV cameras in schools, values formation programs, and the hiring of additional guidance counselors for public schools.

Belmonte also ordered barangays to propose and fund programs for out-of-school youth (OSY) as most cases involving children in conflict with the law (CICL) in the city are committed by OSY.

Based on data submitted by the QCPD, most cases involving children in conflict with law (CICL) last year were rape and theft.

The report also indicated that 87.5 percent of the crimes were committed by CICLs in the age bracket of 15 to 17 years old.

The implementation of capacity building training for leaders and the creation of a unified referral system on handling CICL cases have also been recommended during the meeting.

The unified referral system contains guidelines on what cases involving CICL should be referred to a particular office of the city government or the QCPD.

It also contains the process and interventions that should be implemented in dealing with cases involving CICL and their families, including social services, education and developmental activities, spiritual enrichment and monitoring.

The city government earlier expanded the capacity of the Molave Youth Home or Bahay Pag-asa as a residential care facility for children in conflict with the law whose cases are pending before the city courts. The facility can now accommodate up to 340 CICL.