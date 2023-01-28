Ateneo de Davao probes bullying incident

The Ateneo de Davao University is investigating a bullying case that happened inside its campus after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The video shows a male student choking another male student inside a comfort room. The school confirmed that the two are their junior high school students.

"An incident involving two ADDU Junior High School students was recorded on video and circulated on social media. School authorities have met with these students and their parents, and an investigation is ongoing," AdDU said in a statement.

The university also said that appropriate interventions are being implemented based on the Ateneo de Davao Junior High School Student Discipline Code, the DepEd Child Protection Policy, and the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

"We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the students and their families and to avoid engaging in misinformation," AdDU said.

The university assured that they will maintain a safe learning climate for their students, and that misbehavior will not be tolerated.

"If warranted, disciplinary sanctions will be imposed after due process."