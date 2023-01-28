Two were injured in a fire that razed a residential area along Gumamela Street in Barangay Roxas, Quezon City, Saturday afternoon.

The first alarm was raised at 3:06 p.m. and reached the 2nd alarm six minutes later.

Based on Bureau of Fire Protection's (BFP) command post, a 63-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were injured.

Firefighters were able to completely douse the flames by 4:33 p.m.

The local disaster response monitoring team said around 100 families or 300 individuals were affected.

The BFP is still investigating the cause of the fire.

More details to follow.

