YouTube takes down channels spreading fake news vs Sharon, Kiko Pangilinan

"Pag hindi tayo kumilos, hindi rin sila kikilos."

Senator and vice-presidential candidate Francis Pangilinan on Friday scored a win against purveyors of fake news after Google and YouTube shut down YT channels that spread lies about his family.

Pangilinan earlier filed 2 separate cyber libel complaints against YouTube channels “Latest Chika” and “Starlet" for releasing videos claiming the senator had physically abused his wife and that the couple was being split because of a third party in the marriage.

Pangilinan's wife, actress-singer Sharon Cuneta, has denied being abused by her husband and laughed off rumors that she had an affair with a younger man.

"Sa kaso mismo, nakapending pa rin," Pangilinan said in a TeleRadyo interview.

"Sa mga YouTube channel na naglalabas ng kasinungalingan, sa awa ng Diyos ay tinakedown na ng YouTube at ng Google," he added.

"Sana hindi na kinakailangang umabot pa sa sampahan ng kaso para i-take down dahil sila na mismo may community standards. Nakita natin pag hindi tayo kumilos, hindi rin sila kikilos."

In the interview, Pangilinan urged the justice department to speed up its investigation on the cyber libel complaint, noting that more people are being targeted by lies and misinformation.

"Tayo ay nagpapasalamat sa YouTube at sa Google at ilang reklamo namin ay sa wakas ay nabigyan ng pansin. Sana ganun din sa iba na walang pangalan...Marami ang nabibiktima ng fake news at hindi tama," he added.

In his complaint, Pangilinan accused the yet to be identified owners, authors or persons behind the 2 channels of violating section 4(c)(4) of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 (RA 10175) on cyber libel in relation to Art. 355 of the Revised Penal Code on libel.

He said the videos “created in the minds of the viewers that [he] physically hurt or abused [his] wife and caused her physical injuries and that she has filed a criminal case against [him] for physical injuries.”

"The contents of the videos are all false, have no factual basis and are intended to destroy or damage my reputation as a Senator, public servant, and a husband to one of the most beloved celebrities in the Philippines, my wife Sharon. More importantly, the libelous videos are meant to destroy the family. The libelous videos are not only intended to damage my relationship with my wife but are also meant to destroy my relationship with our children,” the senator said in his complaints.