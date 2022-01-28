People pass through a disinfection booth at the Pasay City Hall on January 26, 2022 in an attempt to curb spread of COVID-19. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - COVID-19 cases in Visayas and Mindanao are rising while infections are declining in Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon, the Department of Health said Friday.

The DOH earlier flagged a "sustained increase" in cases in Visayas and Mindanao at 87.35 percent and 164.72 percent, respectively, in the previous week.

"'Wag po tayong mangamba, 'wag po tayo magpanic dahil sa ating mabilis na pagpapabakuna at patuloy na pagsunod sa health protocols mapipigilan po natin ang pagkalat ng virus," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a virtual briefing.

(Let's not worry, let's not panic because we can prevent the spread of the virus through immediate vaccination and observance of health protocols.)

Majority of virus cases in Metro Manila are asymptomatic, mild, or moderate, the spokesperson said.

Only 18 percent of those hospitalized had severe to critical illnesses versus 36 percent during the wave of delta infections, according to Vergeire.

"Nagpapatotoo po ito na ang ating mga bakuna ay epektibo sa pag-iwas sa hospitalization at pagkakaroon ng severe at kritikal na kalagayan," she said.

(This proves that our vaccines are effective in preventing hospitalization and severe and critical condition.)

Residents of Metro Manila and neighboring provinces must still observe minimum public health standards, she added.

The public is urged to properly wear masks and observe good ventilation in their homes and establishments ahead of expected gatherings for the Chinese New Year.

"Good ventilation is an easy way to prevent the spread of airborne COVID-19 (particles)," Vergeire said.

