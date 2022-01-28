Lawmakers seek another round of mock polls to resolve 'glitches'

Couple Elvira and Francisco Aquillo, both 70, show their inked fingers after casting their votes during Comelec's mock elections in Pasay City. Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Lawmakers on Friday asked the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to conduct another round of mock elections, similar to what it did in December, to show that all reported glitches have already been addressed.

During the Joint Congressional Oversight Committee on the Automated Election System (JCOC-AES) hearing, the Comelec reported some technical issues that came out during the December's mock polls.

These include incidents of rejected ballots, paper jam, misread ballots, and ballots not automatically dropping inside the ballot box on the part of the vote counting machines (VCM).

On the consolidation and canvassing system, there were also glitches concerning the printout of hash codes at the footer that were slashed; error during the back up process; back up to the DVD-R that did not auto-eject; initialization report headers; disconnection of the CCS using BGAN/Perform Reboot; and an error in the Statement of Votes report.

The Comelec told lawmakers that all these have been properly resolved.

The Comelec also reported that the average voting time is 10 minutes and 47 seconds per voter, based on the time-motion study conducted during the mock polls.

But some lawmakers are not satisfied.

"We move that we conduct another mock elections so that we can see all these problems shown today have already been remedied. We cannot afford that all these tech problems will be existing on the day of the election," Cavite Rep. Elpidio Barzaga said.

Senator Imee Marcos, co-chair of JCOC-AES, also pushed for another mock elections.

"Sasabihin ko nga kung maaari mag-mock simulation ulit kahit konti lang," she said.

Marcos said there is much left to be desired when it comes to the health protocols since the election will be conducted during the pandemic.

However, Comelec commissioner Marlon Casquejo was non-committal.

"We have to look into our timelines if it’s still feasible."

Casquejo explained that the Comelec is already configuring the machines and that some of the issues were already addressed during the trusted build.

Casquejo added they are now in the process of testing all the machines and they are willing to conduct a laboratory test that will be observed by the local source code reviewer.

But Marcos reiterated her request.

"We urge you even if it is not as comprehensive. Perhaps some voting simulation can be repeated. Now that you mentioned source code problems nakakanerbiyos 'ata 'yun," Marcos said.

