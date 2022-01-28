Guanzon slams 'threats' from Marcos' Partido Federal: 'Lalabanan ko ang mali'

Commissioner Rowena Guanzon talks to the media at the COMELEC headquarters in Manila on September 25, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Commission on Elections commissioner Rowena Guanzon on Friday hit back at the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) for seeking a probe against her, after she voted to disqualify presidential bet Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

"Alam ba ni BBM that Partido Federal is threatening me, the Presiding Commissioner, while his case is pending? Baka e contempt ko kayo ipakulong ko kayo sa Manila City Jail," Guanzon said in a tweet, following PFP's call to probe and disbar Guanzon over her "illegal" disclosure of her decision on the disqualification cases.

On Thursday, Guanzon told media that she voted to disqualify Marcos, whom she believes has been sentenced in a crime involving moral turpitude, which is one of the grounds for disqualification under the Omnibus Election Code.

Guanzon also bared that an "unseen hand" has dipped its fingers into the case, as the division has yet to take a vote.

But the PFP said Guanzon's "haste" and claims of "double hearsay" made her "unworthy of a sitting Commissioner of the Comelec."

"Because of her [premature] disclosure or leaking of her unpromulgated dissenting opinion, Commissioner Guanzon should be disbarred, with forfeiture of her retirement benefits and lifetime pension because she destroyed the reputation of the institution," Atty. George S. Briones, General Counsel of the PFP said in a statement.

Guanzon however said she would face the probe and prove that she adheres only to "honor and excellence."

"Kahit magdildil ako ng asin lalabanan ko ang masasama at mali. Honor and excellence. Fight," she said.

She also slammed the party for supposedly being vindictive.

"Ang mga Marcos hindi vindictive. Bakit ang Partido ni BBM vindictive? Utos ba ni BBM yan?"

Guanzon is part of the three-member Comelec First Division handling consolidated petitions for Marcos' disqualification from the presidential race over a 1995 tax evasion conviction.

The petitions were separately filed by martial law survivors, led by Bonifacio Ilagan; Akbayan party-list; and Abubakar Mangelen.

A majority vote is needed to grant or junk the petitions. The other members of the 1st Division are Commissioners Aimee Ferolino and Marlon Casquejo.

According to Guanzon, Ferolino is the "ponente" or the commissioner assigned to write the ruling.

Guanzon, who is set to step down from office next week, admitted the division has yet to take a vote on the consolidated case.

"The ponente, who has the duty to write the resolution, 16 days na hindi pa niya nilalabas, eh may agreement naman kami na Jan. 17 ilabas," Guanzon earlier explained.

- With reports from Ina Reformina, ABS-CBN News