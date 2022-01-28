Doctor Roderick Daus-Magbual has been appointed by the Daly City Council to serve as its next mayor.

Originally from Southern California by way of Riverside and Long Beach, Daus-Magbual moved to Daly City in 2002 to enroll in the Asian American Studies Master's program at San Francisco State University. Daly City is where he would become a husband, father, and community-engaged scholar.

"It's been a place do everything I want to do politically, everything from what I do in teaching ethnic studies at Skyline College, run a Filipino American studies community-based organization called Pin@y Educational Partnerships in San Francisco, and also doing local politics in Daly City," Daus-Magbual says.

As an educator, Daus-Magbual engages directly with the younger generation, providing them a link to local government. "When I tell them, I'm the mayor of Daly City and they’re sitting in my classrooms it’s like 'whoa, I’ve never met a mayor, a councilmember ever in my life and this is the first time I’m ever meeting an elected official.' And sometimes it might be that one instance where it’s like 'dude, if this guy can do it then I can do it."

Daus-Magbual says he is determined to address pressing issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the high cost of living that has been plaguing Bay Area residents.

"I want to see things in terms like housing, how we can build more housing for people, especially those that are low income, mixed-income. Of course, Covid-19 relief. It’s been quite documented in terms of how many Filipino nurses have been affected by Covid-19," the mayor notes.

While he knows there is much work to be done, Daus-Magbual says he is motivated and inspired by the residents of Daly City who truly came together since the beginning of the pandemic, volunteering their time to provide free meals especially to frontliners and standing in solidarity against the rise of anti-Asian sentiment.

"They were able to provide these types of services to make people feel there’s a sense of community and I think that’s one thing I really honor. What I love about Daly City is people were taking care of each other."

Mayor Daus-Magbual was elected as a councilmember in 2018 and was voted in by the city council to serve a one-year mayoral term. He will be running for re-election this year.