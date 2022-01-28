MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed 2 more associate justices to the Court of Appeals, both with degrees from his alma mater, the San Beda College of Law.

The 2 new CA justices are both ex-regional trial court judges.

Maximo De Leon was Makati RTC Br. 143 presiding judge while Jacinto Fajardo, Jr. was presiding judge of RTC Talisay City, Cebu Br. 66.

Both have San Beda roots -- Fajardo for his law degree, De Leon for masters.

In separate appointment letters dated May 24, 2021 but released to the public only on Friday, the President appointed Maximo De Leon and Jacinto Fajardo, Jr., both regional trial court judges.

De Leon was Makati RTC Br. 143 presiding judge while Fajardo was the presiding judge of RTC Talisay City, Cebu Br. 66.

Both have Bedan roots.

Fajardo obtained his law degree from the San Beda University in Manila and passed the Bar Exams in 1985.

De Leon, meanwhile, finished his law degree at the University of Nueva Caceres and his masters degree in law from the San Beda Graduate School of Law. He passed the Bar in 1996.

Fajardo was born in Gubat, Sorsogon in 1955 while De Leon was born in Latag, Taal, Batangs in 1965, based on information provided by the Supreme Court Public Information Office.