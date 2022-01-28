DICT cybercrime office says Smartmatic system 'compromised'; Comelec cites safeguards

The Namfrel recommends a hybrid manual-automated system in the next elections. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The cybercrime office of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) told lawmakers Friday that they have sufficient reason to conclude that the system of Smartmatic, the tech firm supplying the automated election software for the country's May polls, is "compromised."

"We believe that their (Smartmatic) system is compromised. We are not accusing them... as of this moment. We know that there can be an external or internal actors at play... We have sufficient artifacts that can be revealed in discretion, I can ask for executive session to further explain," DICT-Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) executive director Cezar Mancao said.

Mancao was one of the resource persons in the Joint Congressional Oversight Committee on the Automated Election System (JCOC-AES) hearing, where lawmakers tackled the alleged hacking of Comelec servers as reported by Manila Bulletin.

"It gave us a reason to believe that there's really a need to take this inquiry into a higher level," Mancao said.

The DICT on Thursday said that based on their preliminary investigation, breach of Comelec servers is "not possible" because the vote counting machine (VCM) system is still offline and other data said to be stolen are not yet uploaded in the poll body's database.

Comelec commissioner Marlon Casquejo said it was also unlikely that data allegedly stolen by hackers are already present in the Smartmatic system.

"Those data are not yet generated... Once it is generated it's only Comelec that has control over it. We will not give the information to outsiders. And it is offline and located in a very secure memory configuration room where the only way you can hack it is not through cyberattack but you have to enter the room and input 2 passwords," Casquejo said, adding that "Smartmatic does not have access to that room."

The commissioner said that they are not providing Smartmatic with any "sensitive information."

"Their participation... is just providing the software, we do not give them sensitive information," Casquejo said.

Smartmatic has been the Philippines' main poll equipment and software provider since the country shifted to automated elections over a decade ago. The Venezuelan firm has faced criticisms locally due to glitches during past elections.

