Comelec assures 'no lockdown' on election day: 'We have the final say'

A participant has her finger marked with indelible ink the COMELEC’s mock elections at the Padre Zamora Elementary School in Pasay City on December 29, 2021. The COMELEC in Pasay allotted 786 participants for the activity in preparation for next year’s elections. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday allayed fears that the COVID-19 pandemic may be weaponized by local officials with political agenda to disenfranchise voters on election day.

This was the assurance given by Comelec commissioner Marlon Casquejo in response to an inquiry raised by Deputy Speaker Bernadette Herrera Dy regarding the possibility of local government units (LGU) ordering lockdowns on election day.

"On election day there will be no lockdowns because it maybe used just to disenfranchise voters," Casquejo said during the Joint Congressional Oversight Committee on the Automated Election System (JCOC-AES) hearing.

Casquejo explained that they already have guidelines on lockdowns and they made sure there will be no lockdown during the election proper.

The commissioner reiterated that LGUs cannot decide on their own regarding election-related matters.

"It will be the Comelec who has the final say regarding that one," added Casquejo.

The Philippines is set to elect is national and local leaders on May 9.