11,610 pass December 2021 criminologist board exams

MANILA - The Professional Regulation Commission announced Friday that 11,610 out of 33,983 test takers passed the Criminologist Licensure Examination conducted in December 2021.

Brenyl Doning Abilla from the University of Mindanao-Tagum topped the exams with a grade of 90.75 percent.

Benamin Elegores Rinabor of Lake Lanao College meanwhile came in second with a grade of 89.55 percent, and Rodman Villanueva Medequiso from the University of Mindanao-Davao City ranked third place with 89.50 percent.

Meanwhile, King's College of the Philippines Inc.-Benguet was the top performing school after 98.97 percent of its test takers passed the exams.

