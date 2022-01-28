Home  >  News

11,610 pass December 2021 criminologist board exams

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 28 2022 06:11 PM

MANILA - The Professional Regulation Commission announced Friday that 11,610 out of 33,983 test takers passed the Criminologist Licensure Examination conducted in December 2021. 

Brenyl Doning Abilla from the University of Mindanao-Tagum topped the exams with a grade of 90.75 percent. 

Benamin Elegores Rinabor of Lake Lanao College meanwhile came in second with a grade of 89.55 percent, and Rodman Villanueva Medequiso from the University of Mindanao-Davao City ranked third place with 89.50 percent.

https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2022/tvpatrol/01/28/exam1.jpg

Meanwhile, King's College of the Philippines Inc.-Benguet was the top performing school after 98.97 percent of its test takers passed the exams. 

https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2022/tvpatrol/01/28/exam2.jpg

Here is a list of the successful examinees.

Read More:  Criminologist licensure exams   Professional Regulation Commission   Board of Criminology   King's College of the Philippines   University of the Cordilleras   University of Iloilo  