US will stand with Southeast Asian countries vs Chinese pressure -Blinken

Chinese coastguard ships give chase to Vietnamese coastguard vessels (not pictured) after they came within 10 nautical miles of the Haiyang Shiyou 981, known in Vietnam as HD-981, oil rig in the South China Sea, July 15, 2014. China claims about nine-tenths of the South China Sea but insists it wants a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Martin Petty, Reuters/File

WASHINGTON - The United States rejects China's maritime claims in the South China Sea beyond what it is permitted under international law and stands with Southeast Asian countries resisting Chinese pressure, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

The newly installed top US diplomat made the remarks in a call with Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin, the US State Department said in a statement.

"Secretary Blinken pledged to stand with Southeast Asian claimants in the face of PRC pressure," it said, referring to the People's Republic of China.

The US has long been calling for restraint and respect for freedom of navigation in the resource-rich waterway and trading route, which China claims in near entirety.

