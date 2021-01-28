QC mayor: 3 close contacts of UK variant index case tested positive for COVID

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte speaks to the media after the National Task Force (NTF) Coordinated Operation to Defeat Epidemic (C.O.D.E.) team visit and the “Mask Para sa Masa” program launch at the Don Alejandro Roces Science High School in Quezon City on August 29, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA—Of the 214 close contacts of the first UK COVID-19 variant in the country, 3 tested positive for the virus, according to Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

These are the index case’s girlfriend, mother, and a midwife.

Genome sequencing to determine whether they were infected with the more contagious variant is still ongoing, but based on the Quezon City government’s assessment Belmonte said the city remains free from the UK variant.

“Si girlfriend po who came to Dubai with him, but tested negative on the onset. We tested her again, she turned out positive, but not for the COVID-19 variant,” Belmonte said.

“The mother tested postive, but I think hindi nahawa sa kanya, talagang sa community in a different, independent, unrelated occasion niya nakuha ‘yun,” she added.

“Tapos may midwife po sa aming facility na nagpositive. Pero ang interpretation po dun, she just had COVID, so remnants po ito ng COVID. Kagagaling lang niya, so hindi po ito contagious, so it has nothing to do with the COVID variant,” Belmonte said.

“Wala pong UK variant dito sa QC,” she stressed.

RELATED VIDEO: