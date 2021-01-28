QC coronavirus goal: Vaccinate 1.6 million in 6 to 8 months

Bikers traverse Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on May 21, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—The Quezon City local government said it aimed to vaccinate 1.6 million people against COVID-19 in 6 to 8 months, an official said on Thursday, as local authorities presented their inoculation plan to leaders of the country's pandemic response.

The country's most populous city will have 24 inoculation sites, including schools, basketball courts, and 2 parishes, said Joseph Juico of the Quezon City Investment Affairs Office.

Each site can vaccinate up to 350 people per day, for a total of 10,500 people every 30 days. Twenty-four sites will yield a monthly vaccination output of 252,000, he said.

"[In] 6.3 to 8 months, we can inoculate around 1.6 million people in 6 to 8 months. Ideally, that is the target," Juico said in a briefing.

This target covers about 80 percent of Quezon City residents aged 15 years old and above, he said.

A total of 1,046,027 people is on Quezon City's inoculation priority list, including health workers, indigents, people with disability, and uniformed personnel, said Juico.

The Quezon City ID system will be used for the registration of vaccine beneficiaries, who will be notified through text message, e-mail or printout of their second vaccine shot, he said.

"We’ll make sure that Quezon City will be ready to take the challenge," he added.

The city has signed a supply deal for 1.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from UK's AstraZeneca, Carlito Galvez, chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19, said at the briefing.

These jabs will be good for about half a million people, and the national government will provide the rest of the city's vaccine needs, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

