Palace says hands off probe into viral Baguio party

Composite of Baguio City Mayor and contact tracing czar Benjamin Magalong and events host Tim Yap. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Malacañang on Thursday said it would leave to the local government the investigation into the viral Baguio City party that has earned public ire over violations of pandemic protocols, and which the contact tracing czar himself attended.

Baguio City Mayor and contact tracing czar Benjamin Magalong earlier said he attended the party briefly and admitted there were possible violations during the January 17 party of events host Tim Yap, which was attended by known personalities.

"Hinahayaan na po natin sa kanila kung paano mareresolba 'yan," Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We leave it to them to resolve this.)

Magalong had said the city would consider in its investigation Yap's contribution in promoting local tourism and arts.

"Nag-usap na ho kami kahapon at binanggit ko sa kanya na I understand what happened. Sabi ko sa kanya don’t you worry about it, 'yung tulong mo na ginawa sa Baguio, promoting, he’s saying good words about Baguio, we’re considering all of these... Nahihiya nga sila," he said.

(We talked yesterday and I told him I understand what happened. I told him, don’t you worry about it, we're considering all the help you gave to Baguio-- promoting and saying good words about Baguio... They feel embarrassed.)

Roque, meantime, said Baguio and the entire Cordillera region have been recommended to revert to general community quarantine following the rise in COVID-19 cases and the detection of a more contagious COVID-19 variant in Bontoc, Mountain Province.

"It’s a wakeup call for everyone. Kung dati po ay nakasanayan na natin ang old variant, tayo nga po ay number 32 na in the world, number 117 tayo in fatality rate. We have managed the old variant very well. Baka kailangan paigtingin pa natin," he said.

(We have gotten used to the old variant--we ranked 32nd in the world, 117th in fatality rate. We have managed the old variant very well, maybe we need to intensify our efforts.)

The Philippines as of Wednesday has reported 518,407 cases of COVID-19, with 32,384 active infections.