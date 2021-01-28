Nuns eyed as COVID-19 vaccinators in QC

A nun uses an alcohol dispenser at the Chapel of the EDSA Shrine in Quezon City on June 09, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

The Quezon City government said on Thursday it was eyeing nuns as additional vaccinators against COVID-19.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said the church told her that "many" of its nuns are nurses.

“We are actually also asking the religious sector to provide health care workers to help us address this particular issue,” she said in a press briefing.

The health department has so far approved 24 vaccination sites "with sure staff and personnel" in the country's most populous city, said Belmonte.

The Catholic church and some universities have offered their facilities to be used as additional inoculation hubs, she said.

"As soon as the plans have been beefed up with the Church and with the academe, of course we are open to adding more vaccination centers," said the mayor.

The city government aims to vaccinate 1.6 million people against COVID-19 in 6 to 8 months. The city has reported the most number of COVID-19 infections among provinces and cities in the country, with over 41,000 cases, according to Department of Health data.

