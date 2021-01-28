Mga simbahan puwedeng gamiting COVID-19 vaccination center: CBCP

Tanggapan ng Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines sa Intramuros, Maynila. ABS-CBN News/File

MAYNILA — Payag ang mga obispo na gamitin ang mga pasilidad ng mga simbahang Katolika bilang COVID-19 vaccination sites, sabi ngayong Huwebes ng Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

Ayon kay CBCP President Archbishop Romulo Valles, napagpasyahan ito ng mga obispo sa kanilang 2-day virtual plenary assembly.

"The bishops decided to offer, if needed, church facilities to be vaccination centers or facilities related to the vaccination program," ani Valles sa isang press conference kaugnay ng assembly.

Handa rin umano ang mga obispo na magpabakuna sa harap ng ibang tao para maibsan ang pangamba ng publiko.

"We are partnering with our local government units in this vaccination program. Anything that can allay the fears of vaccination we will offer in the church," ani CBCP Vice President Bishop Pablo David ng Caloocan.

Noong assembly, nagkaroon umano ng presentation tungkol sa bakuna ang molecular biologist na si Fr. Nicanor Austriaco.

Nang tanungin naman kung anong brand ng bakuna ang gusto niyang tanggapin, sinagot ni Valles: "If I can wait then I'll wait for a good vaccine but if the situation really tells me that it is now, you cannot wait for a better vaccine, I would take any vaccine offered to (us)."

Nitong Enero, nabakunahan kontra COVID-19 si Pope Francis maging ang dating Pope Benedict XVI.

-- Ulat ni Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

