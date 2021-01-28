Metro Manila mayors want region to remain under GCQ in February

Health workers participate in a vaccination simulation at Pedro P. Cruz Elementary School, in Mandaluyong City on January 27, 2021. The city of Mandaluyong recorded a total 6,286 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 121 active cases as of January 26, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Metro Manila mayors have recommended to national government to keep the National Capital Region under general community quarantine in February, their representative said Thursday.

The Metro Manila Council took into consideration the arrival of the more contagious COVID-19 variant in the country, said its chairman Parañaque mayor Edwin Olivarez.

"Ang consensus ng buong council na irekomenda po sa ating IATF na manatili po tayo sa GCQ sa darating na February. Binibigyan po natin ng precaution yung UK variant, yung bagong variant," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(The consensus of the whole council is to recommend to the IATF that we remain in GCQ in February as a precaution to the UK COVID-19 variant, the new variant.)

"Kung magluluwag po tayo, napakahirap po na magkakaroon tayo ng spike lalong paparating na ang vaccine."

(If we loosen our quarantine measure, it will be difficult to experience a spike in cases especially ahead of the vaccine's arrival.)

Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said the proposal was the "correct judgment."

The council also decided to keep the age restriction of those allowed outside their homes at 15 to 65 years old following President Rodrigo Duterte's order, Olivarez said.