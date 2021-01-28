LOOK: Baguio receives 2 freezers for COVID-19 vaccines

MANILA - The local government of Baguio City on Thursday said that two units of freezers it ordered from China for use in storing vaccines against the coronavirus have arrived.

The city’s Public Information Office said in a Facebook post that the freezer can store COVID-19 vaccines that require storage at -70 degrees Celsius.







“The freezers were ordered by LGU Baguio from China thru the help of businessmen Wilson Angheng and Kenneth So,” the post said.

Last month, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, also the country's contact tracing czar, announced that it ordered its own freezers from China. He said they are making sure that they are ready to accept any type of vaccine requiring any level of cold storage.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine requires storage temperature of -70 degrees Celsius. Moderna vaccines, on the other hand, can be stored in standard refrigeration temperature.

Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., earlier said that the Philippines will get its first batch of around 1 million COVID-19 vaccine shots next month.

