DOH to public: Follow health protocols even around loved ones, friends

Pedestrians cross a street in Pasay City on November 5, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health on Thursday reminded the public to follow minimum health standards even around family, friends and colleagues, citing how some people would get complacent when with close contacts even while the threat of COVID-19 remains.

“Nakikita natin dito kasi parang nagiging kampante 'yung mga tao dun sa mga immediate na mga contacts nila like family members, also mga friends or workmates,” said Dr. Dominic Maddumba of the DOH Health Promotion Bureau during a virtual briefing when asked about the challenges faced by the agency in reminding people of health protocols.

(We see that people seem to be complacent when with their immediate contacts like family members, also friends or workmates.)

He said that while the increase in cases in some parts of the country is “multifactorial,” behavior is one cause contributing to it.

Maddumba said that if people just follow the protocols, there would only be a very small chance of COVID-19 transmission.

Asked what is being done about the increase in cases in cities like Baguio, Cebu and Davao, he said they are already coordinating with the DOH regional units to boost communication and reminders to the public on the necessary preventive measures.

During the briefing, Maddumba talked about the DOH’s updated “BIDA Solusyon,” the agency’s information campaign against COVID-19.

The updated campaign now advises not just the wearing of face masks but also of face shields. It also reminds not just the washing of hands but also avoiding places with poor ventilation. And besides a physical distance of one meter, it encourages limited physical interaction. It also added a fifth reminder, which is for the public to support COVID-19 vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

On Wednesday, new COVID-19 cases reached the highest reported in a single day since November. Topping the list of areas with new cases are Baguio City, Cebu City, and Davao City.