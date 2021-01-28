DFA headquarters to go on lockdown after officers contract COVID-19

The Department of Foreign Affairs building in Pasay City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. said Thursday the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) building in Pasay City will go on lockdown after several of its officers tested positive for COVID-19.

Great conversation. Will get a lot done soon. Sadly I must quarantine. I’m negative but the building and officers I met yesterday tested positive. We’re going into lockdown til Tuesday when we test again. Again thank you for the call. Please tell your President what I said. https://t.co/xspmLhGn6E — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) January 28, 2021

In a tweet about his conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Locsin revealed he will "get a lot done soon" but he must first go on quarantine following his interaction with infected colleagues.

"Great conversation. Will get a lot done soon. Sadly I must quarantine. I’m negative but the building and officers I met yesterday tested positive. We’re going into lockdown til Tuesday when we test again. Again thank you for the call. Please tell your President what I said," Locsin said, in response to Blinken's tweet.

Locsin did not mention how many DFA officials contracted the virus.

The Philippines has logged a total of 518,407 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Wednesday, including 32,384 active infections, 10,481 deaths, and 475,542 recoveries.