COVID-19 task force visits QC to check vaccine roll out preparations

MANILA — After visiting Pasig City, Taguig and Makati, officials of the National Task Force against COVID-19 went to Quezon City on Thursday to check the city's preparations for its coronavirus immunization program.

This, as the city anticipates the arrival of its initial one million vaccine doses next month.

The city has 24 Department of Health (DOH)-accredited vaccination sites and 315 city health workers who can administer the vaccine. These figures are just around half of Taguig City’s despite QC’s larger population.

Quezon City is largest city in Metro Manila in terms of jurisdiction, with a population of more than 2.3 million.

“Marami kaming pine-present sa DOH na ibang sites, DOH tells us which is appropriate or not. At the moment ito ‘yung mga inaprubahan ng DOH. And these are the ones with sure staff and personnel available,” Mayor Joy Belmonte explained.

(We present different sites to DOH… These are the approved sites at the moment.)

Belmonte added that the local government is looking to increase the number of vaccination sites and teams. She said Catholic parishes and big universities in the city have offered to serve as vaccination centers.

Some religious groups have also said they have nurses who can augment the city’s vaccinators.

The local chief executive called on nurses in the private sector to also offer their services to the city’s COVID-19 immunization program, in a bid to speed up its completion.

At present, Quezon City expects to complete its vaccination rollout to its 1.6 million target population within 6 to 8 months.

The local government estimated the vaccination process to last up to 45 minutes per individual. This includes screening, registration, counseling, assessment, actual vaccination, and 30-minute monitoring for side effects.

Ambulances, meanwhile, will be on standby in vaccination sites in case anyone needs to be rushed to the hospital due to adverse effects from the vaccine, according to the mayor.

Of the 46,683 residents surveyed by the city government, 26,420 or 56.6 percent said they are willing to receive COVID vaccine, 33.68 percent, on the other hand, are undecided, while 9.72 percent do not want to be vaccinated.

Quezon City has increased its vaccine order from AstraZeneca to 1.1 million doses from 750,000 doses, according to Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr.

This figure can inoculate over half a million residents.

‘NOT ENOUGH’

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the vaccine doses Quezon City ordered will not be enough to cover 70 percent of the city's over 2 million population. This is the reason why the national government committed to shoulder the remaining vaccine requirement, he said.

“Kung ano po ang kulang, ano po ang kinakailangan na additional vaccines to inoculate the 70 percent target ng Quezon City, ang national government na po ang bahala diyan,” Nograles explained.

(The national government will provide the remaining vaccine doses that QC needs to inoculate its 70 percent population.)