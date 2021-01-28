1,169 new COVID-19 cases, 71 add'l deaths logged in PH; total infections near 520,000

Health workers participate in a COVID-19 vaccination simulation at Pedro P. Cruz Elementary School, in Mandaluyong City on January 27, 2021. The city of Mandaluyong recorded a total of 6,286 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 121 active infections, as of January 26, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday recorded 1,169 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, bringing the country's total to 519,575.

This is the lowest daily tally for new cases since January 6, although 6 laboratories failed to submit their results on time.

Seventy-one additional COVID-related deaths were also reported, marking the 6th day that the number of fatalities counted more than 50.

The death toll stood at 10,552, accounting for 2.03 percent of the total cases, which, according to the ABS-CBN Data Analytics is the highest fatality rate in the country since August 1.

The DOH also reported 60 new recovered patients or a total of 475,596 recoveries.

Topping the list of areas with the most number of additional infections are Quezon City with 57, Isabela province with 54, and Manila City, Davao City, Rizal province with 42 each.

Noticeably missing from the list is Cebu, which the OCTA Group has tagged for its increasing cases. The group said Thursday that Cebu had been averaging more than 140 cases a day for the last week.

Of the 33,427 active cases, 84.8% have mild symptoms, 9.3% are asymptomatic, 3.1% are in critical condition, 2.3% have severe symptoms, and 0.47% have moderate symptoms.

