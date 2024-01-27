30K new personnel not enough to aid overworked teachers: group

Students of Pinyahan Elementary School, supervised by their respective teachers, initiate their 'Catch-up Fridays' program by reading storybooks inside their classrooms on January 12, 2024. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The 30,000 additional personnel that the Department of Education plans to hire will not be enough to make teachers' jobs easier, a group of educators said Saturday.

In a statement, the People's Education Commission (PEdCom) said the education system has been suffering from "worsening neglect" that leaves teachers overworked and forced to teach in cramped classrooms.

"The absence of sufficient support personnel has resulted in massive workloads for teachers. Despite their dedication, the sheer numbers make it challenging for educators to provide quality education," Dr. David Michael San Juan, PEdCom lead convenor, said in a statement.

DepEd has said it is going to add 20,000 teaching personnel and 10,000 education support personnel.

It has also announced that teachers will no longer need to do administrative work, a policy move meant to help them focus on teaching.

But PEdCom said the number of new hires "falls short of the sector's actual requirements, leaving teachers overworked and undersupported."

The group said meeting the need for more teaching and support personnel and for more classrooms "is paramount for an effective education system."