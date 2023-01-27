President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. before boarding a Philippine Airlines flight bound for China at Villamor Airbase in Pasay City on Jan. 3, 2023. Alfred Frias, PNA





MANILA — French President Emmanuel Macron invited Philippine leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to go on a state visit to France, an ambassador said on Friday.

French Ambassador to the Philippines Michèle Boccoz said she conveyed to Malacañang the letter of invitation from Macron.

The two sides are working on the specific dates of the visit which is being eyed “between now and June”, as well as the program and deliverables of the visit, Boccoz told reporters.

The late President Corazon Aquino was the last Philippine leader to go on a state visit to France in 1989, noted the ambassador.

“This is a very important step for us and we are working closely with the Philippine authorities in preparing for the visit," said the envoy.

Marcos and Macron met on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit last November.

They previously discussed the maritime and security sector, food security, energy, and climate change, Boccoz said.

Marcos has embarked on at least 8 foreign trips in his first 7 months in office.

The President last week said he would reduce his overseas trips as he needs to "consolidate" investment pledges from his previous trips, which he said would help boost the economy.