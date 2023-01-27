Presidential Communications Office

MANILA — Malacañang on Friday warned the public against fraudsters who claim they have been "appointed" by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to a government position.

The scammers have allegedly asked for money from victims to secure the non-existing appointments, the Presidential Communications Office said.

Eight people went to the Palace for their "oath-taking ceremony" on Friday, with the scammers, who identified themselves as Undersecretary Eduardo Diokno and Assistant Secretary Johnson See from the Office of the Executive Secretary, saying Marcos will administer their oath.

"Some of the victims said they already had doubts on the authenticity of appointments and oath taking after noticing some inconsistencies in the information being provided to them by the scammers, but they still proceeded to Malacañang," the statement read.

"Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevara said there was no oath taking ceremony scheduled Friday afternoon, and the 'appointees' obviously fell victim to fraudsters," it added.

Positions offered include the following, the Palace said:

Ambassadorial post to The Netherlands

DOTr assistant secretary

Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) board member

Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC) president and CEO

Early Childhood Care and Development Council executive director

vice chairperson, Clark Development Corp. (CDC) director and Port of Batangas manager.

A President appoints an official through the Executive Secretary, who will then transmit the letter to the recipient.