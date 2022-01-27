Senior deputy executive secretary is new CA justice

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed a Malacanang official as new associate justice of the Court of Appeals.

Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Michael Pastores Ong, who has served in government for 15 years, has been named associate justice based on the transmittal of his appointment letter to the Supreme Court.

He is expected to take his oath before Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Ong holds an economics degree from ADMU and is part of the UP College of Law Class of 2002.

He first served as court attorney for former Supreme Court Associate Justice and Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales.

He was also corporate legal counsel of the PNOC Exploration Corporation.

Ong joined the Office of the President during President Benigno Aquino III's time.

He served in the Office of the Chief Presidential Legal Counsel and later in the Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs.

He became Deputy Executive Secretary for General Affairs before he was appointed Senior Deputy Executive Secretary in 2018.

He takes the CA post vacated by now SC Associate Justice Samuel Gaerlan