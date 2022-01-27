MANILA - The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee's preliminary report regarding its probe on the government's deals with embattled Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. could be released on Monday, its chairman said on Thursday.

During the continuation of the probe, Senator Richard Gordon said he is hoping that senators would sign the report.

The whole of the report would be released once the resource persons linked in the controversial deals are arrested. This includes former budget undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao and Pharmally Biological's Rose Nono-Lin.

“Ilalabas namin ang report, pagkatapos naming makuha itong 3 o 4 tong ito pero maglabas na kami ng preliminary report sa Lunes, bato-bato sa langit huwag magagalit at umaasa ako na ang mga senador ay pipirma," Gordon said.

(We will release the [full] report after we get these 4 people but we will release our preliminary report on Monday. I am hoping that senators will sign this.)

"Nakikiusap ako sa lahat na panoorin ninyo, sapagkat diyan natin makikita kung tayo ay may spine, kung tayo ay may paninidigan na ipagtanggol at hindi pabayaan ang ating mga kababayang Pilipino," he added.

(I am appealing to everyone to watch it. This is where we will know if we have spine, if we have a sense of accountability and if we are really willing to fight for the Filipinos.)

The lawmaker earlier said his committee is already wrapping up the probe on Pharmally, which bagged some P11 billion worth of contracts despite having a paid up capital of less than a million.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee's initial findings in October recommended criminal charges against Pharmally officers Krizle Mago, Mohit Dargani, Twinkle Dargani, and Linconn Ong.

FROM OUR ARCHIVES