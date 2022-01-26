PROMDI Party standard bearer and Sen. Manny Pacquiao is looking into filing a resolution as government wants unvaccinated individuals to immunized for COVID-19, which he said is illegal and against the basic rights of citizens.

Pacquiao was reacting to the latest government directive of just giving unvaccinated individuals until 30 days to have themselves inoculated or be denied access to public transportation.

“Pinaplano pa namin kung mag-file ako ng resolution sa Senate or mag-release ako ng video para makiusap sa gobyerno at makiusap sa taumbayan na huwag silang pilitin,” Pacquiao said.

(We plan to file a Senate resolution or release a video asking government not to force the public to be vaccinated.)

“Karapatan naman nila ’yan, respetuhin naman natin ’yung karapatan nila na piliin na huwag magpa-vaccinate. Tutal sarili naman nila ’yung mae-endanger kung sakaling mahahawa sila. Pero huwag naman nating alisin ang karapatan ng taong pumili,” the senator added.

(It's their right and we should respect their decision to not be vaccinated. They put themselves at risk, but let's not deprive them of their right to choose.)

Asked if he will question the legality of such government policy in court, Pacquiao said: “ ’Yan po ang isa sa naisip ko. Kung hindi po sa Congress, du’n po sa korte.”

“Mag-apela po tayo na huwag nating pilitin ’yung tao sa kanilang mga karapatan,” Pacquiao added.

(That's what I'm thinking of, if not in Congress then before a court. I will appeal not to force people against their rights.)