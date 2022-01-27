MANILA — The Department of Justice has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to look into reports of an alleged phishing scam targeting teaching and nonteaching personnel of the Department of Education (DepEd).

In an order dated Jan. 25, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra directed the NBI to "conduct an investigation and case build-up on alleged phshing schemes victimizing teachers with Landbank accounts."

Meanwhile, the Teachers' Dignity Coalition (TDC), the educators' group that first raised concern over the cybertheft incidents, reported that more personnel have fallen victim to the scam.

In a statement, TDC National Chairperson Benjo Basas said the number of DepEd personnel who have lost money through unauthorized transactions from their Landbank accounts had risen to 20 from 15.

The teachers lost money ranging from P900 to P200,000, according to Basas.

The cases were reported in the National Capital Region, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region and Western Visayas, he added.

TDC has submitted a report to the DepEd, which vowed to help them resolve the issue.

In a separate text message to ABS-CBN News, Basas said they are also setting a schedule with the NBI to discuss the issue.

"Naghahanda na ng affidavit ang mga teacher," he said.

(The teachers are preparing an affidavit.)

Basas added that Landbank should not tag the incidents as "isolated cases," referring to the government-run bank's earlier statement on the issue.

In a statement sent to ABS-CBN News, Landbank said it was "working on all reported cases of phishing and other forms of banking fraud with utmost attention."

"These undergo a stringent investigation process for immediate resolution," it said.

Earlier, Education Undersecretary Annalyn Sevilla assured that the agency's payroll system for its employee was "intact."

— With reports from Mike Navallo, Arra Perez and Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

